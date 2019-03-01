London man faces child pornography charges

A London man faces six charges of child pornography after police say multiple women in other countries were paid to sexually assault young children and record their abuse.

London Police were tipped off by the RCMP who tracked the posting of photos via Skype last month to a London address.

On February 22nd, London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, with the assistance of the Digital Forensic Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Southeast London where they seized several electronic devices.

As a result of the investigation, Police charged 33- year old Howard Owen Milne of London with three counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography; import/sell/distribute child pornography; and two counts of telecommunication agreement to commit specific criminal offences with another under or believed to be under 16 years.

Anyone with any information that can help the case is asked to contact London Police Service at (519)-661-5670.