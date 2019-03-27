;
Loaded gun, $27K worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in North Bay

Two Barrie residents are facing charges after a handgun, and a large quantity of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in North Bay.

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North Bay Detachment stopped a vehicle for speeding around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“After speaking with the driver, officers became suspicious and began an investigation. As a result, the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene,” said OPP in a news release.

Officers searched the vehicle and found $27,000 worth of suspected cocaine and marijuana. They also located a loaded handgun.

Mark Lista, 22, and Bryan Saguros, 22, were arrested and face several charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and careless storage of a firearm.

Both men are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.



