Library technology that’s been popular in Europe for years now has made its way to Canada and Hamilton public library is the first to implement it.

At the Freelton branch of the Hamilton public library, book lovers who want more time to browse can stay longer and get into the library even when staff goes home.

If the branch is staffed you’ll see a welcome we’re open message and during extended hours when staff are not present, you’ll see a welcome screen asking for you library card number and pin.

It’s a pilot project that launched last fall which saw a 19% increase in library usage overall, so now they are expanding to other rural area branches.

The system also includes a video chat phone that connects back to the central library location with any questions they may have from the unstaffed branch.

Today, Hamilton’s central branch hosted library representatives from across Canada showcasing the system. Freelton is the first in Canada to implement the technology.

The Lynden branch will be next to get extended hours, followed eventually by Carlisle, Greensville and Mount Hope.