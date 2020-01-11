Iran admits to unintentionally shooting down passenger plane

After days of rejecting responsibility, Iran has admitted to unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran this week.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted, “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.” All 176 people on board the Boeing 737-800 when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake,” tweeted the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani following the admission, “My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences.”

Sixty-three of the victims were Canadian including two students that attended Hamilton’s McMaster University, Iman Aghabali and Mehdi Eshaghian. Eighty-two Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, Four Afghans, three Germans and three British Nationals were also killed in the crash.

There will be a memorial held at the Convocation Hall of the University of Toronto on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. for the victims. Hosted by the Tirgan, the largest Iranian arts and Culture organization outside of Iran.