Inquest into fatal stage collapse in Toronto to get underway

An inquest into the fatal stage collapse at a Radiohead concert in 2012 is set to get underway in Toronto.

Scott Johnson, the band’s drum technician, was killed when part of the stage crashed down on him on June 16, 2012.

Radiohead was set to take the stage just a few hours later at Downsview Park in Toronto.

Charges in the case were stayed because it took too long to get to trial.

The inquest is expected to last three weeks and will hear from roughly 25 witnesses. It will examine the circumstances around Johnson’s death, but will not assign blame.

Thirteen charges were laid under provincial health and safety laws against the show’s promoter, Live Nation, contractor Optex Staging and engineer Domenic Cugliari.



