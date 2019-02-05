;
Illegally dumped chemicals found throughout Brantford

Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford, chemicals, drugs, illegal dumping

Brantford police are investigating after dozens of containers full of industrial chemicals and unknown substances were illegal dumped throughout the city.

The discarded items were found in two locations in the area of Spalding Ave. and Golf Rd. and at a third location on Edge. St.

Police say the containers may be by-products from an illegal controlled drug lab.

Brantford police are working alongside the Brantford Fire Department and the city of Brantford to safely investigate and clean up the material.

Investigators are warning any residents who may come across similar substances to not approach them but call police to report the location.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Greg Stanley of the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit at 519-756-7050, ext. 2286.



