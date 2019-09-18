Health officials confirm vaping-related illness in London, Ont.

A youth has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping, according to health officials in London, Ont.

The case was reported Wednesday by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

Dr. Christopher Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of MLHU will be joined by Lindo Stobo, Manager of Chronic Disease and Tobacco Control to provide more information at a news conference at 2 p.m.

The announcement comes two weeks after Health Canada issued an alert about the potential risk of pulmonary illnesses associated with vaping products. Officials warned users to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

The government agency said health-care professionals should ask patients about their use of e-cigarette products if they have respiratory symptoms.

United States health officials are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping. There have been 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.