Hammer-wielding thieves try to rob St. Catharines jewellery store

Category: Niagara
Niagara police are investigating after a smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewellery store was thwarted in St. Catharines.

Police were called to Karat Jewelers in the Fairview Mall on Geneva St. for reports of a robbery.

They say two men entered the store shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 28.

One of the thieves took out a hammer and smashed a locked, glass cabinet. The man tried to steal the jewellery inside the cabinet but the store owner and a customer managed to fight him off.

The two robbers fled the store empty-handed. Police are searching for two men who are described as roughly five-foot-nine to six-feet tall, between 18 and 25 years old, with slim builds. The first suspect is described as black, with black hair and was possibly wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second man is described as white with blonde hair.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Niagara police.



