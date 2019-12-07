Hamilton Paramedics filled 2 ambulances with toys today for children in need

Hamilton Paramedics were out collecting gifts today at their toy drive.

They were able to fill 2 ambulances today with toys for children in need.

Once they have been collected, hundreds of volunteers personally select, wrap and deliver the perfect gift to every Citykidz child and sibling just in time for Christmas.

Last year more than 4,500 toys were gifted to kids in our community, and the CHCH Christmas toy drive is up and running!

If you can, donate a new, unwrapped toy here at CHCH at our Hunter Street entrance, or at Eastgate Square.

Gift cards are also welcome and all toys will be distributed by the East Hamilton Optimists.

In Niagara, you can donate a new unwrapped toy at the Seaway Mall in Welland.

We are looking for toys for kids up to 12 years of age.

The drive runs through December 20th.