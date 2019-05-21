;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man charged with drunk driving after crash on Hwy. 403

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: collision, drunk driving, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, impaired driving, Jesse Ore


A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving after a crash on Highway 403 in Brant County.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on May 4 around 9:20 a.m.

A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police determined through investigation that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was operating his vehicle while his ability was impaired,” said Ontario Provincial Police in a news release.

Jesse Ore, of Hamilton, was arrested for impaired driving. He is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man charged with drunk driving after crash on Hwy. 403

Man arrested after pulling knife during argument in Brantford

Crews test asphalt on RHVP ahead of resurfacing in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php