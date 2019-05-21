Hamilton man charged with drunk driving after crash on Hwy. 403

A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving after a crash on Highway 403 in Brant County.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision on May 4 around 9:20 a.m.

A female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police determined through investigation that the driver was impaired by alcohol and was operating his vehicle while his ability was impaired,” said Ontario Provincial Police in a news release.

Jesse Ore, of Hamilton, was arrested for impaired driving. He is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court at a later date.