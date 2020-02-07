Gunman targets wrong house, innocent man shot dead: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man who was fatally shot inside a home on Harvey St. last week was not the intended target.

David Stevens, 46, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Hamilton police issued a news release early Friday morning and said investigators with the Major Crime Unit believe the gunman went to the wrong address and Stevens was not their intended target.

“The fact that David was not the intended victim makes his murder even more senseless,” said police in the news release.

Detectives say three men are wanted in connection with the shooting. It’s believed only one firearm was used and it has not been recovered.

Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle they believe the trio was in the night of the shooting. It is described as a silver or grey, four-door Chevrolet Cruze, with no sunroof. It was last seen travelling southbound on Birch Ave. and turning eastbound on Wilson St. minutes after Stevens was shot.

Investigators say they are confident they will learn the identity of the suspects and are urging them, particularly the “two non-shooters,” to speak with a lawyer and turn themselves in so they can “explain how an innocent man became a murder victim.”

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Rich Wouters at 905-546-4921.

RELATED STORY

Hamilton police investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020