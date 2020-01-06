The newest wave of cannabis products will be available for legal sale in Ontario starting Monday.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is releasing 59 new products, including edibles, beverages, lotions, and concentrates.

The products will be available for sale in-store starting Monday, however, online sales will begin next Thursday.

The OCS says supplies are tight and some of the products may sell out quickly.

Legally sold edibles will range in price from $7 to $14, beverages will cost between $4 and $10, and vapes will be priced anywhere from $25 to $125.