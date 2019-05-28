;
Driver seriously hurt in road rage incident, Toronto man charged

Peel Regional Police has arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a road rage incident that sent one person to hospital.

Robert Arevalo, of Toronto, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police allege Arevalo was riding a motorcycle behind a white Dodge Caravan on Maingate Dr. in Mississauga around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday.

They say he followed the van as it pulled into a parking lot on Aimco Blvd. The two drivers exited their vehicles and became involved in a heated argument.

Arevalo then allegedly assaulted the other driver, a 38-year-old man from Mississauga, and fled the scene. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Arevalo is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.



