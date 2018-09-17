Driver arrested and charged after crash on Nebo Road

Two people, one of them a young child, are fighting for their lives after a horrific crash in Glanbrook yesterday. A 17 year old Hamilton driver was arrested and charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A three week old baby, a two year old toddler and their mother were rescued from this vehicle around 4 yesterday. Their mangled car left standing on it’s front end after a 17 year old crashed into them head on.

The teen was driving this stolen car down Nebo Road towards Dickenson, and tried to pass a vehicle. Police say he made his way into oncoming traffic.

The 29 year-old Hamilton mother was driving in the opposite lane when they were struck.

Emergency crews, including dozens of police officers were on scene.

In total, five people were rushed to the Hamilton Trauma Centre.

The two drivers are in stable condition but the two infants and the teen’s passenger, an 18 year old Hamilton man, are fighting for their lives.

As for the dangerous driver, Hamilton Police say, “He is under arrest in the hospital and he has been charged, and it’s still an ongoing investigation and were hoping to get some info in regards to the stolen auto.”

The double yellow lines painted on the road clearly indicate a no-passing zone.

The speed limit here on Nebo road is 60 kilometres an hour. Police believe the 17 year-old was driving significantly faster, due to the nature of the collision, and that the woman was driving correctly.

“People have to understand speed can kill and cause serious injury, it’s disruptive to families, and it’s a serious problem here in Hamilton.”

Clean up crews were at the scene this afternoon, gathering debris. Pieces of the cars that were torn apart in the violent crash.

The mother of the infants is currently undergoing surgery and police will be giving an update on everyone’s condition as soon as they have one.