Dellen Millard appeals conviction for father’s murder

Convicted killer Dellen Millard has filed an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and sentence in the death of his father.

The 33-year-old was found guilty in September of murdering his dad, Wayne Millard.

He argues the verdict was unreasonable and claims his consecutive life sentence without chance of parole is unconstitutional.

In December, Justice Maureen Forestell added the minimum 25 years in prison to the same sentences Millard is already serving for two other murder convictions.

Millard is already serving a 50 year sentence for the murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.

The sentences mean he would have to serve 75 years before being eligible to apply for parole at 102-years-old.