A new development on the massive sewage leak in Hamilton. The ministry of the environment says more should have been done by the city to inform the public about the Chedoke Creek spill.

The ministry adding that the people of Hamilton have been “let down” by their municipal government.

In an effort to prevent another enormous sewage spill, the city has decided to hire 5 new full-time employees to regularly inspect the city’s water facilities.

Kelly Botelho has the details