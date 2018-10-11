;
Child, 5, suffers life threatening injuries in dirt bike crash

A five-year-old boy has suffered life threatening injuries after a dirt bike crash in Wellington County Wednesday evening.

OPP say the boy was riding a 50 cc dirt bike on a private property on Domville St. when he lost control and hit a tree.

Police say the boy was wearing a helmet but was seriously injured in the crash.

He was transferred to a local hospital before being air lifted to a trauma centre.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by Wellington County OPP.



