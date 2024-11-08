Ancaster church honors veterans with handcrafted poppies

A church in Ancaster has created a large and beautiful tribute to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day.

More than 5,000 hand-knitted and crocheted poppies have been made and displayed across the fences, handrails, gardens, and exterior walls of St. John’s Anglican Church.

Organizers say the project was inspired by a poppy display in England created in 2014 to mark World War I’s centennial.

Last year, they made 3,000 poppies, and this year, 2,000 more.

Babs Dawson says it has been an emotional journey for parishioners, many of whom have relatives who served in the armed forces.