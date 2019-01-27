Canada’s Ambassador to China fired by the Prime Minister

Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum, has been fired by the Prime Minister. The forced resignation comes following a week of controversy for McCallum.

He was criticized earlier this week for telling Chinese media outlets that detained Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou had a strong case to fight extradition to the US. The Prime Minister’s Office says effective immediately Jim Nickel, the deputy head of mission at the embassy of Canada in Beijing, will represent Canada in China.

Political Analyst Keith Leslie joined us earlier tonight to discuss the changes.