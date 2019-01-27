;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canada’s Ambassador to China fired by the Prime Minister

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: ambassador, canada, Canadian ambassador, china, keith leslie, phil perkins, prime minister


Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum, has been fired by the Prime Minister. The forced resignation comes following a week of controversy for McCallum.

He was criticized earlier this week for telling Chinese media outlets that detained Huawei CEO Meng Wanzhou had a strong case to fight extradition to the US. The Prime Minister’s Office says effective immediately Jim Nickel, the deputy head of mission at the embassy of Canada in Beijing, will represent Canada in China.

Political Analyst Keith Leslie joined us earlier tonight to discuss the changes.



LATEST STORIES

Canada's Ambassador to China fired by the Prime Minister

Southwestern Ontario's largest RV Expo comes to Hamilton

Young musicians show off talent at Hamilton open mic

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php