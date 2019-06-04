;
Bystander saves mom, baby from knife attack in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury police are hailing a bystander for intervening during a random knife attack.

Police say they received multiple reports about a stabbing around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

A 35-year-old woman was found suffering from a stab wound to her neck. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The woman’s nine-month-old baby also suffered multiple bruises after being hit and was taken to hospital.

Police say a member of the community intervened during the stabbing and disarmed the attacker. The bystander held the suspect until police arrived on scene.

Alexander Stavropoulos, 25, has been charged with two counts of attempt murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for “self-inflicted wounds.”

Police say the attacker and victims did not know each other.



