Did you know that while in high school, dropout rates in Canada average about 5% to 14%? And that number increases in low-income communities. Pathways to Education created a ‘Build Pathways’ campaign designed to make Canadians aware of some of the barriers that some of the low-income communities can face. To tell us more about this campaign we welcomed Brent Esau, who is the program director and Tyler, who is a Pathways to Education alum.

