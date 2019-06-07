Brock University is teaching students the skills in managing a business

Brock University is teaching grade four students what it’s like to develop and manage a business. The kids put their skills to the test by selling lemonade and competing against their classmates. It’s not all fun and games competing for the best lemonade stand is hard work. Grade four students from Fonthill, in Pelham are learning how to run a business after taking some lessons from Brock University’s Goodman School of Business. They had to be good at getting people on Brock campus to their stand. While other groups strategized ways to make big bucks. Each group had a budget of 50 dollars they had to buy either pink or original lemonade some groups also bought garnishes. The whole process has some considering the business long-term.