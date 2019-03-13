;
Brock University gearing up ahead of St. Patrick’s Day parties

University students partying off campus has gotten so extreme, some schools are going out into the community to settle parties down before they happen.

A group of Brock students reached out to their peers and asked them to think about their future, and their neighbours.

Brock students and staff are reaching out to students who live off campus in past party areas to give them an important message.

Other residents on Jacobson Avenue in St. Catharines say parties have been out of control for too long.

The group will be going door to door in the Niagara Region throughout the week.

The university has hired additional Niagara Regional Police officers for this weekend, and will have campus security patrolling local neighborhoods as well.



