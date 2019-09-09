Bianca Andreescu draws record TV ratings during historic U.S. Open win

Bianca Andreescu drew millions of eyeballs across Canada while winning the U.S. Open.

As the 19-year-old became the first ever Canadian to win a tennis grand slam, an average of 2,511,900 watched the final against 23-time major champion Serena Williams.

The match was the most-watched U.S. Open broadcast in TSN history. For comparison 594,100 watched Andreescu capture the Rogers Cup title on Sportsnet in August.

Over 37 million people live in Canada, which means just under 15% of the population tuned in to watch Andreescu make history.