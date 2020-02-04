Arkells shows support for local journalism by giving away custom t-shirts

Hamilton’s Arkells are calling on fans to support local journalism and in return, you’ll get a free custom t-shirt.

The group posted the promotion on Twitter and its website Tuesday. They urge fans to “do the right thing” and “stop running from the paywall.”

“Good reporting not only keeps us in the loop, but also makes sure our big wigs are held accountable — to ensure there is no sneaky biz,” reads a post on their website. “Somewhere along the way, we took this for granted. We forgot that we have to pay for this vital service, and that reporting the news isn’t free. In our own city we’ve seen our local newspaper continue to shrink, and we worry about its future and the future of other local newspapers.”

New year, new deed:

Arkells want you to stop running from the paywall & consider supporting local journalism. It’s been years in the making.

Sign up for a subscription to your fave news outlet and we’ll gift you this custom t-shirt.

DEETS HERE + FEEL GOOD:https://t.co/B9fmsC0x52 pic.twitter.com/onUW8IsTuH — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) February 4, 2020

Here’s how the deal works. If you sign up for a year-long paid subscription to a journalistic institution of your choice, you can fill out an online form with proof of your purchase and you will receive the custom t-shirt designed by Mike DeAngelis.

Arkells say they made it their New Years resolution to invest in “things that truly matter” and they want their fans to do the same.

“Let’s start by supporting your local paper or a daily publication you really admire. It’s been years in the making. No more running from that paywall,” the group wrote.

The shirt features the band’s name, an image of a typewriter with the quote “Years in the Making.”

Fans can visit arkellsmusic.com for all the details.