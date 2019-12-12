Andrew Scheer is resigning from his role as leader of the Conservative Party. He informed his caucus of the decision this morning. It comes almost two months after the party’s disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.
Home News Canada & The World Andrew Scheer Resigns
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
-4.3 ° C
-2.8 °
-6.1 °
62 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Thu
-1 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
2 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
-3 °
Local News
Community input needed in establishing an independent board of directors for...
Hamilton city council says racialized communities will have a say when it comes to reopening the anti-racism resource centre. A city consultant will work with...