Andrew Scheer Resigns

By
Mike Katrycz
-
Scheer Resigns

Andrew Scheer is resigning from his role as leader of the Conservative Party. He informed his caucus of the decision this morning. It comes almost two months after the party’s disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here