;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Andrea Horwath announces a brand new plan to combat climate change

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario, Toronto, Uncategorized
Tags: ndp, NDP Convention, NDP leader Andrea Horwath, ontario



In front of 15,000 NDP delegates from across the province their leader Andrea Horwath officially announced the party’s green new democratic deal.

The NDP has an end goal of net-zero carbon emissions in Ontario by 2050 their first step is to cut emissions in half by 2030.

Horwath says if the party wins in the next election they would start the largest building retrofit program in the world.

The cost of this new plan is still in the works but Horwath says she supports the cap and trade model. The plan is in it’s very early stages.

The party will consult with experts but also the public to create a more solid outline before voters head to the poll in the next provincial election.



LATEST STORIES

Andrea Horwath announces a brand new plan to combat climate change

Burlington man found dead after vehicle crash

Halton police investigate a fatal crash on Guelph line

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php