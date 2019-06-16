Andrea Horwath announces a brand new plan to combat climate change

In front of 15,000 NDP delegates from across the province their leader Andrea Horwath officially announced the party’s green new democratic deal.

The NDP has an end goal of net-zero carbon emissions in Ontario by 2050 their first step is to cut emissions in half by 2030.

Horwath says if the party wins in the next election they would start the largest building retrofit program in the world.

The cost of this new plan is still in the works but Horwath says she supports the cap and trade model. The plan is in it’s very early stages.

The party will consult with experts but also the public to create a more solid outline before voters head to the poll in the next provincial election.