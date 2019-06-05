;
2017 BEA Winners
Alarming increase of opioid overdoses and deaths across Ontario: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police released their Opioids and Overdoes impact and strategies report, highlighting the alarming increase of opioid overdoses and deaths across Ontario.

The OPP say there has been a 35% increase in overdoes deaths in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018.

79 times naloxone has been administered, saving 73 lives since September 2017 with the highest number of naloxone doses given between March and April 2019.

“Every life matters; meaning every overdose occurrence will be thoroughly investigated. We owe it to each victim to thoroughly investigate every occurrence so we can target those who produce, import and traffic these harmful and deadly substances.” OPP Superintendent Bryan MacKillop



