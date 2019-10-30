82 % of surveyed Hamilton residents say racism is an issue in the city

The City of Hamilton conducted a survey between July and September to gather information regarding racism related issues in the city in order to better inform Council in an effort to eliminate racism.

The results were released last night at an in-person public engagement event meant for better understanding the lived experiences of racism and the racism issues faced by residents.

82 % of those surveyed say racism is an issue in the city, 79 % say they experienced or witnessed racism in Hamilton in the past year, and 45 % say they have never heard of Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre.

The most common location where survey participants personally experienced or witnessed racism was in public spaces.

The City says it’s next steps will be to review the recommendations and provide their own.