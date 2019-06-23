5-year-old Maeve Field remains in hospital

The life of 5-year-old Maeve Field was forever changed when a car struck her on a sidewalk. RBC on Stone Church road in Hamilton put on a fundraiser in Maeve’s name, to raise money for Ronald McDonald House, where her parents have been living for the past 15 weeks.

Maeve had just picked out some supplies with her dad at home hardware in Hagersville, for a special father/daughter project. When they left the store, a car driven by an elderly woman mounted the sidewalk and pinned Maeve.

In March Maeve’s mother, Gloria Field tearfully thanked first responders and the community for their love and support. Maeve’s left arm and right leg were partially amputated her left eye, damaged beyond repair.

The girl who turned 5 in the hospital also suffered severe head and facial injuries. The family’s Go Fund me account inching close to their $150,000 goal. Maeve’s family has had to drop everything to be at their daughter’s side, and will likely face a lifetime of hospital visits and procedures.

www.gofundme.com/f/help-maeve