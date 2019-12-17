3 tow trucks set on fire overnight in Hamilton

Hamilton police have launched an arson investigation after three tow trucks were set ablaze overnight.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Cochrane Rd. in the city’s east end.

Roughly thirty minutes later, another tow truck was lit on fire in a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot on Garth St.

A viewer captured video that appears to show the front end of the truck fully engulfed in flames. Large plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing into the air and sirens from an approaching emergency vehicle can be heard in the footage.

A third tow truck was set on fire on Ferguson Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. A person can be seen standing on the passenger side of the truck facing the vehicle when a small explosion happens. Smoke fills the area and the person can be seen running away from the truck.

There were 3 overnight tow truck fires across Hamilton. This is surveillance video of what appears to be someone lighting one of them on fire. Detectives now investigating them as arsons. Details on @morninglive. @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/xRStWqcqdv — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) December 17, 2019

Police believe all three incidents were acts of arson and are likely connected.

Detectives from the Break and Enter Auto Theft (BEAR) Unit will be investigating the fires.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact investigators.