2 men wanted for human trafficking, child sex abuse: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for help in locating two men wanted on dozens of charges including human trafficking and child sex abuse.

Back in January, detectives from the Morality Unit with the assistance of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit began investigating alleged incidents that happened in the Niagara Region, Toronto and other areas of Ontario.

Police issued arrest warrants for Moaid M. Mohamed and Ibrahim Muhamed Suliman. Both men are wanted for several charges related to human trafficking, child pornography, sexual assault, and sexual interference. Investigators say the victim was a young girl under the age of 16.

Mohamed is also wanted for fleeing from police during a traffic stop in July of 2018.

Detectives believe both men fled Canada at one point but may have returned.

They have previously lived in St. Catharines and Toronto.

Anyone with information that could help detectives locate the suspects is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.