Victims’ families speak at Wettlaufer public inquiry

A woman who was almost killed by an Ontario nurse and families of other victims will speak for the first time Monday at a public inquiry into the case.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is serving a life sentence after confessing to killing eight patients and attempting to kill four others at long-term care facilities and private homes in Ontario for about a decade.

The public inquiry, which began in June, has heard that complaints about Wettlaufer began at the start of her career in 1995, and continued until she admitted in 2016 to killing multiple patients.

The closing submissions will provide insight into the impact the crimes had on the victims’ families, highlight the failings that allowed it to occur and include recommendations to prevent similar crimes from happening.

The daughter of one of the murder victims has filed a $12.5 million lawsuit against two nursing homes and a number of other health-care organizations.