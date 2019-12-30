Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking help from the public after roughly 130 pigs were stolen from a farm in Oxford County.

A farmer contacted police to report the theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Investigators believe the pigs were taken sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 29.

Police say the pigs are all six-months-old and weigh about 300 lbs each.

Members of the Oxford County OPP continue to investigate the theft and ask anyone with information to contact 1-888-310-1122.

