13-year-old playing with lighter sparks multi-unit fire: OPP

A 13-year-old has been charged after a fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building in Elgin County.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. on Springwater Rd., just north of Talbot Line on March 9.

Malahide Fire Services managed to put out the fire which was isolated to an upstairs bedroom.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries were reported to police.

Investigators say a 13-year-old youth was playing with a lighter when the fire started.

The teen has been charged with mischief and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“In this fire call everyone was able to get out safely due to working CO and Smoke Alarms. Malahide Fire Services reminds everyone to check their Smoke Alarms and practice home escape plans with your entire family. This can make the difference between life and death,” said fire chief Brent Smith, Malahide Fire Services.