;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

13-year-old playing with lighter sparks multi-unit fire: OPP

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Elgin county, fire, Malahide, ontario provincial police, opp, police


A 13-year-old has been charged after a fire broke out at a multi-unit residential building in Elgin County.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. on Springwater Rd., just north of Talbot Line on March 9.

Malahide Fire Services managed to put out the fire which was isolated to an upstairs bedroom.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries were reported to police.

Investigators say a 13-year-old youth was playing with a lighter when the fire started.

The teen has been charged with mischief and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“In this fire call everyone was able to get out safely due to working CO and Smoke Alarms. Malahide Fire Services reminds everyone to check their Smoke Alarms and practice home escape plans with your entire family. This can make the difference between life and death,” said fire chief Brent Smith, Malahide Fire Services.



LATEST STORIES

13-year-old playing with lighter sparks multi-unit fire: OPP

Brantford police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Tiny home village in California aims to combat youth homelessness

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php