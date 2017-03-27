Young students impress at Niagara Regional Science and Engineering Fair

Science students from grades five to 12 have wowed judges at the 55th annual Niagara Regional Science and Engineering Fair.

Brock University hosted the fair where students worked on nearly 200 projects that can better their city. Some themes included “environmentally friendly ways to melt ice”, “testing expired drug potency” and the “mechanical speed bump”. Some students who’ve competed at the fair before have gone on to make amazing discoveries during independent research, including grade 12 student Lucas Penny who discovered that saliva could be an indicator for cancer.

The winners will be announced this Wednesday and will advance to the Canada Wide Science Fair in Regina, Saskatchewan this May.