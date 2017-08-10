Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Turning a theft into a positive experience

A British man cycling from Boston to Oregon had his trip come to a crashing halt after being robbed in Niagara Falls when his bike was stolen one day, and his belongings the next. But the community rallied to get him back on the road.

Ben Watts, 24, from England, is crossing the United States on two wheels to meet up with fellow geologists in Oregon. He was staying at the KOA Campground on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls two Saturdays ago when his bike was stolen. Then the very next morning thieves made away with his bed roll and sleeping bag as well.

“I went to shower at 6am and bike was gone. I was stranded so I stayed there again. Second night pretty much everything apart from my valuables was gone. No shoes, no clothes.”

Ron and Sue Gabrielli heard his story and wanted to help.

“We just went through a serious medical procedure in Mexico. All the people in Niagara Falls raised the money for me to get there. Susie and I wanted to pay it forward.”

They reached out to Liberty Bicycles in St. Catharines and started a fundraiser.

“I was heartbroken as a mother. I thought my goodness we have girls that are 30 and 27. If they were overseas I’d hope somebody would step up and help them.”

The bike shop gave him a deal on a new bike, and donations covered the rest.

So even though his first few days in Canada were rough he’s leaving with a better impression.

“I’ve had an amazing time. Met some amazing people.”

He has a flight back to Manchester on September 18th, and he still has about 4000 kilometres to go.


