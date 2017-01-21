2016 Business Excellence Awards
Titanic project

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: David Van Velzen, exhibition, niagara falls, titanic

It is one of the most famous shipwrecks that shocked the world. The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage near the coast of Newfoundland after colliding with an iceberg. More than a 100 years later one Niagara developer plans to keep its story alive with an interactive museum in Niagara Falls.

“You will hear steam, we will have a 20 foot video of the reciprocating engines. You’re just going to feel that compression and then we will take you from there to a third class hallway.” David Van Velzen.

David Van Velzen has helped create Titanic exhibitions across North America, including one in Toronto. He says the project would cost between $12 to $14 million.

Van Vezlen is still in the process of buying the building, which is located on the corner of Centre street and Lewis avenue. The plan would involve tearing down the existing building which housed the sand sculptures exhibition. The failed exhibit eventually closed its doors and has been vacant for over two years. Van Velzen hopes his museum will be open in the spring of 2018.


