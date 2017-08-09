Tiger-Cats regroup

2016 Business Excellence Awards
The Tiger-Cats are back in Hamilton in search for their first win of the season.

Head coach Kent Austin made the tough decision to replace his close friend, defensive co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold, but that wasn’t the only move the team made.

Players today say they still feel optimistic about the season after the changes, but do the fans?

Despite being beaten in six games, there weren’t any dejected faces on the the field as the Ticats prepared for this Saturday’s tilt against the Winnipeg Bluebombers, where some fresh faces will be seen. Current linebackers coach Phillip Lolley will now run the defense, and June Jones joined on as assistant head coach. In his 30 years of experience, Jones says he’s seen other winless turn it around to be champs.

Coach’s optimism seems to be matched by the players.

“It feels fresh because those games are over with, and you can look at the season from now on and everything is right at your grasp so everyone is excited about that.” said Ticats linebacker Simoni Lawerence.

With new coaches added to the offensive and defensive side of the football, some players feel that this was the right move and now they can now press the reset button after the first third of the season and look forward to making a push to the playoffs.

But how do the people who sit in the stands feel about these moves.

While some fans feel only slight changes are needed, others were thinking more dramatically.

“I like Kent Austin and all, but I think he has to go. He’s been here long enough and I think they need a change.”

Coach Austin is still in charge and he told us that for former defensive co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold hasn’t been fired. Coach said that the team has offered him a position on the offensive/special teams side of the game but coach Reinebold says he’s going to give it some time before he makes his decision.


