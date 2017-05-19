The Gardener is a documentary film directed by Sébastien Chabot.

Featuring beautiful cinematography, The Gardener is both an affectionate portrait of Frank Cabot and his extraordinary vision, as well as an intimate tour of his stunning 20-acre private gardens in Charlevoix, Québec. The film explores the remarkable spaces found in Cabot’s summer estate, and features interviews with some of the gardens’ high-profile admirers, including former Governor General of Canada Adrienne Clarkson.

Chabot spent 22 days shooting the documentary, returning at different times of year to catch the garden flowers in various states. “He liked plants from the romantic era,” Chabot said to the Montreal Gazette. “There’s very little yellow and orange. He was more into pink, white, red and blue – nothing too screaming. Everything is rare. He sought rarity.”

Chabot’s interview with Cabot is the centrepiece of the film, and Cabot took special care to make sure the conversation went smoothly. “We had four hours total over two days,” he said. “We did it in the morning. He had one makeup artist, who took care of him and warmed his legs with a blanket. We put a spotlight on him so he wouldn’t get cold. He had his dog beside him. Everything was in place so he felt comfortable. At the beginning he was a bit stressed; the more it went along, the more he relaxed. The million-dollar question, ‘Why make this garden, when you could have done nothing?’ I asked at the end of the four hours. We put his answer at the beginning of the film.”

The Gardener is rated G.