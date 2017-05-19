Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

The Gardener

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: documentary, frank cabot, gardener, movies, sebastien chabot, trailers
Video credit: Les films d’aujourd’hui

The Gardener is a documentary film directed by Sébastien Chabot.

Featuring beautiful cinematography, The Gardener is both an affectionate portrait of Frank Cabot and his extraordinary vision, as well as an intimate tour of his stunning 20-acre private gardens in Charlevoix, Québec. The film explores the remarkable spaces found in Cabot’s summer estate, and features interviews with some of the gardens’ high-profile admirers, including former Governor General of Canada Adrienne Clarkson.

Chabot spent 22 days shooting the documentary, returning at different times of year to catch the garden flowers in various states. “He liked plants from the romantic era,” Chabot said to the Montreal Gazette. “There’s very little yellow and orange. He was more into pink, white, red and blue – nothing too screaming. Everything is rare. He sought rarity.”

Chabot’s interview with Cabot is the centrepiece of the film, and Cabot took special care to make sure the conversation went smoothly. “We had four hours total over two days,” he said. “We did it in the morning. He had one makeup artist, who took care of him and warmed his legs with a blanket. We put a spotlight on him so he wouldn’t get cold. He had his dog beside him. Everything was in place so he felt comfortable. At the beginning he was a bit stressed; the more it went along, the more he relaxed. The million-dollar question, ‘Why make this garden, when you could have done nothing?’ I asked at the end of the four hours. We put his answer at the beginning of the film.”

The Gardener is rated G.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Alien: Covenant Alien: Covenant
Everything, Everything Everything, Everything

css.php