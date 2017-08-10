Special meeting on LRT

The City of Hamilton will tell the province that it wants to operate and maintain the LRT after it is built, with the union that runs the current HSR transit system.

Most councillors supported Matthew Green’s motion to have the city’s current transit system – Hamilton Street Railway — operate and maintain LRT even though Metrolinx says this new twist will delay the LRT at least by a couple of months.

Hamilton Transit union members rallied in front of City Hall before the meeting and they filled the public gallery during the meeting. cheering and jeering, as councillors spoke.

“To let the government know our public services ought to remain in public hands. That’s what iIm asking for support on.” said Ward 3 councillor Matthew Green.

“They’re not doing it out of the goodness of their heart. There’s a profit margin built into the whole process. I’d rather have every dollar go to the service.” said Ward 8 councillor Terry Whitehead.

“They’ve already costed their bid. When you turn systems over to a private company, they don’t factor in the cost of a pension, benefits.” said President of ATU 107 Eric Tuck.

Most of council supported the motion. But some worry about the extra risks and responsibilities the city would be taking.

“Necessarily we create a delay. We cannot afford that delay in an election year. Lets not risk our hard won victory in the LRT project.” said Ward 1 councillor Aidan Johnson.

Metrolinx says it will discuss the motion with the province “and try to understand what the city is requesting and whether that will work. Or not. It would require some changes in the direction we received to this point from the province in terms of how the project will be delivered.” said Andrew Hope.

He says it will likely mean re-starting the procurement process, and at least a few months delay.

Council still has to ratify this next Friday, but almost all councillors voted in the general committee meeting today so it looks like this motion will go to the province. Metrolinx could still say no, and continue the process already begun for a bidder to design, build, finance, maintain and operate the Hamilton LRT. Matthew Green says the city will deal if that happens, this was not a make or break motion.