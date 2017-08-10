Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Special meeting on LRT

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Aidan Johnson, councillors, Eric Tuck, hamilton, hamilton city hall, hsr, lisa hepfner, lrt, matthew green, terry whitehead, transit


The City of Hamilton will tell the province that it wants to operate and maintain the LRT after it is built, with the union that runs the current HSR transit system.

Most councillors supported Matthew Green’s motion to have the city’s current transit system – Hamilton Street Railway — operate and maintain LRT even though Metrolinx says this new twist will delay the LRT at least by a couple of months.

Hamilton Transit union members rallied in front of City Hall before the meeting and they filled the public gallery during the meeting. cheering and jeering, as councillors spoke.

“To let the government know our public services ought to remain in public hands. That’s what iIm asking for support on.” said Ward 3 councillor Matthew Green.

“They’re not doing it out of the goodness of their heart. There’s a profit margin built into the whole process. I’d rather have every dollar go to the service.” said Ward 8 councillor Terry Whitehead.

“They’ve already costed their bid. When you turn systems over to a private company, they don’t factor in the cost of a pension, benefits.” said President of ATU 107 Eric Tuck.

Most of council supported the motion. But some worry about the extra risks and responsibilities the city would be taking.

“Necessarily we create a delay. We cannot afford that delay in an election year. Lets not risk our hard won victory in the LRT project.” said Ward 1 councillor Aidan Johnson.

Metrolinx says it will discuss the motion with the province “and try to understand what the city is requesting and whether that will work. Or not. It would require some changes in the direction we received to this point from the province in terms of how the project will be delivered.” said Andrew Hope.

He says it will likely mean re-starting the procurement process, and at least a few months delay.

Council still has to ratify this next Friday, but almost all councillors voted in the general committee meeting today so it looks like this motion will go to the province. Metrolinx could still say no, and continue the process already begun for a bidder to design, build, finance, maintain and operate the Hamilton LRT. Matthew Green says the city will deal if that happens, this was not a make or break motion.


LATEST STORIES

Turning a theft into a positive experience

Bike lane frustration

Hamilton's mayor reacts to Waterfront Trust issues

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php