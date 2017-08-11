Severely burned baby raccoon found in Barrie park

Barrie police are investigating after a woman found a severely burned baby raccoon in a park over the weekend.

Police believe a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.

The raccoon was brought to Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, Ontario where it was treated for burns to its face, arms, belly and to one side of its body.

It has also been given antibiotics and pain medication.

Vancouver-based animal-rights organization Fur-Bearers has offered a $1,000 reward for information about who may be responsible for what police have called a senseless and inhumane act of animal cruelty.

“There are a lot of questions about what happened to this poor boy,” says Michael Howie, spokesperson for The Fur-Bearers. “If this was a case of intentional cruelty, it is paramount that the public come forward so investigators can identify and charge the person or persons responsible.”