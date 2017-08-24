Pier 8 Promenade Park proposals

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Residents will get their first look at the designs concepts for Hamilton’s Pier 8 Promenade Park Thursday afternoon.

The concepts will be revealed at the Art Gallery of Hamilton in the Joey and Toby Tanenbaum Pavilion at 12:45 p.m.

The designs were created by six shortlisted design teams for the Pier 8 Promenade Park design competition.

A volunteer jury of experts will select the winning design in September following public consultation.

As part of Hamilton’s West Harbour Waterfront Redevelopment, the waterfront walk will be approximately 30 metres wide along the north and east edges of Pier 8. Construction is set to begin in Spring 2018.

Full designs will be available online from August 25 to September 10, and in person at Lister Block on James St., Williams Fresh Cafe on Discovery Dr. and Evergreen Hamilton on James St.

 


