Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Phoenix Forgotten

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: aliens, chelsea lopez, florence hartigan, found footage, horror, justin barber, justin matthews, luke spencer roberts, movies, phoenix forgotten, sci fi, trailers
Video credit: D Films

Phoenix Forgotten is a sci-fi horror film written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Justin Barber. The found footage style film stars Chelsea Lopez, Florence Hartigan, Justin Matthews, and Luke Spencer Roberts.

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed…

In an interview with Sci-Fi and Scary, Barber divulged whether or not he truly believes in aliens. “I haven’t seen enough hard evidence to hang a belief on. To quote X-Files, I WANT to believe they’re out there, but I’m waiting to be convinced. I enjoy reading about the Drake Equation and the movie Contact hits on it – the idea that the universe is so big and so old and we know there must be X amount of habitable worlds out there… But on the other hand, there are the issues in the Fermi Paradox – if that’s the case ‘Where are they?’ as Fermi himself said. Did they all blow themselves up with nuclear weapons before they could call us? A lot of people say that aliens have visited them, but with how little we understand the human mind it could be just as likely these people are having some sort of collective psychological experience, or are just crazy.”

Phoenix Forgotten is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Lost City of Z The Lost City of Z
Free Fire Free Fire

css.php