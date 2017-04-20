Phoenix Forgotten is a sci-fi horror film written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Justin Barber. The found footage style film stars Chelsea Lopez, Florence Hartigan, Justin Matthews, and Luke Spencer Roberts.

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. Phoenix Forgotten tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed…

In an interview with Sci-Fi and Scary, Barber divulged whether or not he truly believes in aliens. “I haven’t seen enough hard evidence to hang a belief on. To quote X-Files, I WANT to believe they’re out there, but I’m waiting to be convinced. I enjoy reading about the Drake Equation and the movie Contact hits on it – the idea that the universe is so big and so old and we know there must be X amount of habitable worlds out there… But on the other hand, there are the issues in the Fermi Paradox – if that’s the case ‘Where are they?’ as Fermi himself said. Did they all blow themselves up with nuclear weapons before they could call us? A lot of people say that aliens have visited them, but with how little we understand the human mind it could be just as likely these people are having some sort of collective psychological experience, or are just crazy.”

Phoenix Forgotten is rated 14A.