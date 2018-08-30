OPP investigate as ATM stolen from TD Bank in Waterford

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two men in connection to an ATM theft in Waterford Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the TD Bank on Main St. S just after 4 a.m., after a citizen reported a disturbance at the scene.

Police say two men went to the bank around 4 a.m., attached a cable to the ATM and removed it from the wall using a flat-bed truck.

The truck was seen travelling south on Main St., then east on Woodley Rd. where the vehicle was abandoned.

Police say the two men were picked up and fled in a black pickup truck.

Police have released security images from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.