Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

November Film Festival Spotlight

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Exclusives, The Watchlist, The Watchlist Features
Tags: hamilton film festival, november film festival spotlight, rendezvous with madness, the transfiguration, when they awake

November sees an abundance of Film Festivals hit GTA cinemas. This week we spotlight the Hamilton Film Festival and Rendezvous with Madness. When They Awake has its Southern Ontario premiere at the Hamilton Film Festival on the Traditional Gala night on November 6th. The film is co-directed by P.J. Marcellino and Hermon Farahi and explores the impact Indigenous musicians are having on preserving their culture and making it accessible to a non-Indigenous audience.

In Toronto, Rendezvous with Madness celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a stellar line up of films exploring themes of mental health including Michael O’Shea’s Cannes favourite, The Transfiguration.

Other festivals to keep on your radar are Reel Asian, Regent Park and EUFF.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Breathe Exclusive // Andy Serkis
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Exclusive // Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

css.php