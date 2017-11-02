November Film Festival Spotlight

November sees an abundance of Film Festivals hit GTA cinemas. This week we spotlight the Hamilton Film Festival and Rendezvous with Madness. When They Awake has its Southern Ontario premiere at the Hamilton Film Festival on the Traditional Gala night on November 6th. The film is co-directed by P.J. Marcellino and Hermon Farahi and explores the impact Indigenous musicians are having on preserving their culture and making it accessible to a non-Indigenous audience.

In Toronto, Rendezvous with Madness celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a stellar line up of films exploring themes of mental health including Michael O’Shea’s Cannes favourite, The Transfiguration.

Other festivals to keep on your radar are Reel Asian, Regent Park and EUFF.