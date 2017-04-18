Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara Falls prepares for Canada’s 150th birthday

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: canada day, niagara falls, tourism

To mark Canada’s 150 birthday on July 1st, the city of Niagara Falls will host 150 different events throughout the year. The city expects this year’s tourism season to be one of their best, but the challenge is to keep visitors here longer.

“All signs including international visitation show that this year 2017 should be the best year maybe in 25 years.” Jim Diodati, Niagara Falls mayor.

The city of Niagara Falls will spend $150 000 promoting and hosting events throughout the year celebrating 150 years since confederation. Including music festivals and exhibitions. Clifton Hill has been updated, featuring a new Ripley’s Believe it or Not museum. A go-kart attraction is under construction with a possible start date later this year. And Mayor Jim Diodati says the city has added more fireworks to the falls. Instead of 3 nights tourists can enjoy fireworks 5 days out of the week.

The city says the goal is to have visitors stay longer. A major reason why, tourists on average spend a whooping $2.2 billion a year in the falls.


LATEST STORIES

Real estate crackdown

Critical vote this week for LRT

Leafs home for playoffs

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php