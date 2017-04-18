Niagara Falls prepares for Canada’s 150th birthday

To mark Canada’s 150 birthday on July 1st, the city of Niagara Falls will host 150 different events throughout the year. The city expects this year’s tourism season to be one of their best, but the challenge is to keep visitors here longer.

“All signs including international visitation show that this year 2017 should be the best year maybe in 25 years.” Jim Diodati, Niagara Falls mayor.

The city of Niagara Falls will spend $150 000 promoting and hosting events throughout the year celebrating 150 years since confederation. Including music festivals and exhibitions. Clifton Hill has been updated, featuring a new Ripley’s Believe it or Not museum. A go-kart attraction is under construction with a possible start date later this year. And Mayor Jim Diodati says the city has added more fireworks to the falls. Instead of 3 nights tourists can enjoy fireworks 5 days out of the week.

The city says the goal is to have visitors stay longer. A major reason why, tourists on average spend a whooping $2.2 billion a year in the falls.