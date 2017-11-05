Niagara Building Destroyed by Fire

Clean up is underway after a two-storey building in Niagara Falls was destroyed by fire last night. Intense heat and a collapsing ceiling forced fire fighters to attack the blaze from the outside.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a vacant commercial building on Ferry St. at Main in Niagara Falls at around 11:00 p.m. last night. The conditions were so harsh that fire fighters could not tame the blaze from the inside.

One fire fighter took the brunt of the falling ceiling, but only suffered minor injuries. Years ago it was a furniture store that the locals called Saks. Today, it’s in shambles.

The building partially collapsed on its own. The rest was torn apart with an excavator.

The business next door was also damaged. The alleyway between the two buildings is only 26 inches wide. This morning hot spots caused a fire in the roof.

Hydro and gas were turned off at businesses on the street over night and into this afternoon.

As the clocks will be set back an hour tonight, fire departments say its a good time to check smoke alarms.

Fire officials also recommend a home escape plan and say these routine check ups could mean the difference between life or death.