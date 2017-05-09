New daily shuttle service runs from Hamilton airport to Toronto

A new shuttle bus service is now running from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Toronto’s Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Hamilton Airport Shuttle Bus is operated by Toronto-based company King Shuttle and offers riders pre-arranged scheduled pick-ups.

Dina Carlucci, Director, Marketing & Communications for John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport said in a news release, “the Airport is continuing to see a growing demand for transportation between airports like Hamilton International and Toronto Pearson mega hub as well as with the Greater Toronto Area. This new service provides more choices for passengers originating from the Greater Toronto region or connecting through the Southern Ontario Airport Network”.

Riders can book tickets at a cost of $60 per person each way but can add additional riders for $25 per person. According to their website, King Shuttle says travel times range from 45 minutes to 1.5 hours.

The company says if your flight is delayed they will re-allocate you to the next available pick-up time.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.hamiltonairportshuttle.ca.