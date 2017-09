New Canadian airline to offer low-cost flights

A new Canadian airline launching next summer plans to offer low-cost flights out of Hamilton and Waterloo.

Canada Jetlines CEO Stan Gadek says passengers will be offered a guarantee of the lowest base fare to Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Halifax.

He says the company is looking to offer fares under $100.

Canada Jetlines expects to launch Canada Day next year with two planes to start.